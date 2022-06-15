VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say shots were fired during a robbery in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach police, the call for the shooting came in just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

As off 4:40 p.m., police say there were no injuries reported.

Police added that the incident is an active investigation. 10 On Your Side is still learning more.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.