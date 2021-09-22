Shortlist announced for VB City Council vice mayor’s seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has narrowed down its list of candidates for former Vice Mayor Jim Wood’s spot on City Council.

10 On Your Side obtained the six-person list from a council member. It includes:

Former councilman and mayoral candidate Linwood Branch

Former councilman Richard Maddox

Former Virginia Beach Democrats Chair Carla Hesseltine

Former Virginia House candidate Kathy Owens

Holly Cuellar

Chris Bonney

Next, the city will hold open interviews and narrow down a list of finalists.

An appointment will be made in October.

The vice mayor’s seat was vacated Oct. 1 after former Vice Mayor Jim Wood announced he had a new job with a large international company. He said the position would require extensive travel.

Wood was on City Council for nearly 20 years.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as a member of the Virginia Beach City Council,” Wood said. “While I will no longer be a member of the body. I will always be an unabashed champion of Virginia Beach.”

Another council member, Jessica Abbott, resigned in July 2021 due to health issues.

On August 12, the council voted unanimously to appoint former U.S. Marine and 85th District state delegate Rocky Holcomb to the seat. He will serve on council until a special election is held in 2022.