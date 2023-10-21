VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man shot at police after leaving a Kohl’s in Virginia Beach with stolen merchandise, police say.

It happened Friday, Oct. 20 just before 9 p.m. Police received a call from Kohl’s loss prevention about a shoplifting incident at the store located at Pembroke Mall. They reported that the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Davis, had previously shoplifted from the store and was back, attempting to steal more items, police said.

Davis left the store on foot. An officer quickly responded to the scene and began following Davis in his police car when Davis fired a gun at the officer, police said.

At least one round hit the police car, but the officer was not hit and did not return fire, police said. The officer was eventually able to take Davis into custody in a nearby parking lot with the help of other responding officers, police said.

Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Tyler Davis (Courtesy of VBPD)

Police say Davis was accompanied by Hayley Fernandez, 26, of Virginia Beach and Jaclyn Anderson, 22, of Portsmouth.

Hayley Fernandez Jaclyn Anderson

Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Anderson faces conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic charges. WAVY picked up court documents in reference to this case. The documents state that police detained Anderson inside the store and discovered she had a smoking device containing meth.

Police stated in the court paperwork that the stolen items had a value of almost $2,000.

“This incident underscores the commitment of our officers to serve and protect this community, as well as the fact there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ call,” said Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “We are incredibly grateful that our officer was not killed or injured, and we ask the community and the rest of our criminal justice system to send the message that attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

