Shooting victim arrives at Sentara Princess Anne Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting victim arrived at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital early Saturday morning.

Emergency communications say one victim arrived at the hospital around 1 a.m.

A representative with Sentara tells WAVY News that the hospital was put on a ‘restricted access’ modified lockdown for the patient’s treatment area as protocol.

We have reached out to Virginia Beach Police for details and have not heard back as of 1:35 p.m.

