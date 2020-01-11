Breaking News
One person dead, two in custody after shooting in Virginia Beach

Shooting victim arrives at Sentara Princess Anne Saturday morning

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting victim arrived at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital early Saturday morning.

Emergency communications say one victim arrived at the hospital around 1 a.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of those injuries now.

A representative with Sentara tells WAVY News that the hospital was put on a ‘restricted access’ modified lockdown for the patient’s treatment area as protocol.

We have reached out to Virginia Beach Police for details and have not heard back as of 1:35 p.m.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories