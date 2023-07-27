VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting on Lake Edward Drive, in the area of Baker and Newtown roads.

Police don’t have many details at this time, but said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Lake Edward Drive just after 4 p.m. for an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the “situation is contained,” but they’re asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A photo from WAVY’s crew at the scene shows police appear to be focused on a single home.

