Shooting reported on Gourmet Way in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound in Virginia Beach.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 7:10 p.m., they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated, however, the investigation is ongoing.