Shooting reported on Gourmet Way in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound in Virginia Beach.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
When police arrived on the scene shortly after 7:10 p.m., they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police say they believe the incident is isolated, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.