Shooting reported on Gourmet Way in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound in Virginia Beach.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 7:10 p.m., they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10