Person shot on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach, near Indian Lakes Boulevard.
According to dispatch, they received the first call about this incident at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Virginia Beach Police just before 9:30 a.m. that one person was shot and was taken to the hospital. The tweet said the gunman remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
WAVY News has a crew headed to the scene. Get updates here and on WAVY News 10 Midday.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.