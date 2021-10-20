Person shot on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach, near Indian Lakes Boulevard.

According to dispatch, they received the first call about this incident at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Police just before 9:30 a.m. that one person was shot and was taken to the hospital. The tweet said the gunman remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

WAVY News has a crew headed to the scene. Get updates here and on WAVY News 10 Midday.