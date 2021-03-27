Multiple people with possibly life-threatening injuries after shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police confirm there are multiple people who possibly have life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

Virginia Beach EMS said multiple people had been transported to the hospital.

Dispatchers said the first call reporting shots fired came in around 11:24 p.m. EST in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Traffic cameras at the Oceanfront showed a large police presence and multiple roads blocked off. At least one ambulance could also be seen from the cameras.

Police said around 1:15 a.m. that officers were present in the area between 17th and 22nd streets.

Police also asked people to avoid the area as they work the scene.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted information saying that police activity had closed all eastbound travel lanes near mile-marker 25 on Interstate 264. That notice was put out around 12:20 a.m.

Eastbound on I-264 at mile-marker 23.2 — First Colonial Road north at Exit 21B — in Virginia Beach was also closed. All eastbound travel lanes were closed as well as the entrance ramp as of 12:40 a.m.

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Traffic blocked off at Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.