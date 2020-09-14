Virginia Beach Police: Shooting reported at intersection near Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police said a shooting was reported Monday afternoon at Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive.
The call came in at 3:05 p.m., dispatchers said.
Police tweeted around 3:45 p.m. saying the scene was still “very active” and more details would be released as they become available.
Details about any injuries were unknown as of 3:45 p.m.
The intersection where the shooting was reported is by the Lynnhaven Mall.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
