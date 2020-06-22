Shooting at Twin Canal Village sends 2 to hospital in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting on Sunday night that sent two people to the hospital.

The call came in just after 9 p.m. for a shooting at Twin Canal Village in Virginia Beach.

Police arrived and found two victims. One man was found with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Whitney Court and one man with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle.

Police say both men were transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are actively investigating a double shooting in Twin Canal. More details can be found at https://t.co/1IDaXkqw31+@CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 22, 2020

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via p3tips.com.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

