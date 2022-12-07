VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a woman in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Mermaids gentlemen’s club in the 1700 block of Potters Road, not far from Oceana Boulevard.

Police say one woman sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police added that the suspect has been identified and investigators are now working to locate him.

There is no further information to release at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.