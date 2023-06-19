VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been injured in an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle, not far from Lynnhaven Parkway and Tugboat Road.

At the scene, officers found one person who was shot.

10 On Your Side has contacted police to learn more about the incident, including the severity of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances that led up to the shooting.