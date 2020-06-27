Triple shooting on Green Cedar Lane in Virginia Beach

shooting in the 1200 block of Green Cedar Lane in Virginia Beach June 26, 2020. (WAVY photo/Geena Arevalo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police responded to a triple shooting on Green Cedar Lane Friday night.

Three males are injured; one has serious injuries and the other two’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Green Cedar Lane, police said.

Officers arrived to find the three males injured. All three were taken to local hospitals.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

