VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Fountain Lakes Drive at Linkhorn Bay Apartments.

According to emergency dispatchers, a call came in for a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Fountain Lake Drive.

A man died this morning at the Linkhorn Bay Apartments in Virginia Beach, near Birdneck Road.

I’ll share what we know about this deadly shooting investigation on @WAVY_News This Morning. pic.twitter.com/VAgZhLb7pq — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 11, 2021

Virginia Beach Police tweeted they are investigating the incident as a homicide after officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead.

No other details have been released.