1 shot Monday night on Kings Row Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and injured Monday night in Virginia Beach.
The call reporting the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kings Row Court.
Dispatchers said there was one person with a confirmed gunshot wound.
The extent of the person’s injuries or any suspect information was not immediately released.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.