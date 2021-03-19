Shoaling in Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials are warning mariners of shoaling in Rudee Inlet.

An Alert to Mariners was posted for Rudee Inlet Friday due to serious shoaling conditions, based on a City of Virginia Beach survey.

There’s shoaling across the channel about 100 feet east of the jetties and extending about 125 feet eastward.

Conditions are least depth at 7 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Shoaling has also been identified on the south side of the channel along the short inner jetty from the east-end extending westward about 200 feet. Conditions reported are least depths at 2.4 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Mariners should use caution when approaching the area with shoaling and use isle speed upon approach of the inlet.