Shoaling alert issued for Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have issued a shoaling alert for Rudee Inlet for a second week in a row.

An Alert to Mariners was posted for Rudee Inlet Friday due to serious shoaling conditions, based on a City of Virginia Beach survey.

There’s shoaling across the channel from the east end of the jetties extending about 300 feet eastward.

Conditions are least depth at 5.6 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Mariners should use caution when approaching the area with shoaling and use idle speed upon approach of the inlet.