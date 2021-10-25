Shoaling alert issued for Rudee Inlet; second alert this month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Another shoaling alert has been issued for Rudee Inlet this month.

City officials are advising mariners to take “extreme caution” due to shoaling at the Rudee Inlet.

The alert was posted on Oct. 25 following a survey from city officials on Oct. 22.

According to the survey, shoaling was reported in the channel from the east end of the South jetty extending approximately 125 feet eastward. Conditions reported are least depth at 6.4 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

This isn’t the first shoaling alert issued for Rudee Inlet this month. In October 5, the first alert was issued.

Officials urge mariners to use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if they are unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.