VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local business owners are remembering a Virginia Beach woman who tragically lost her life with two friends last month in Mexico City.

The Attorney General of Mexico City revealed a gas boiler failure caused carbon monoxide to leak into the group’s Airbnb rental, which killed Kandace Florence.

Florence, who owns Glo Through It Candles, rented a booth at the Painted Tree Boutique in Virginia Beach. The boutique is a place where makers can sell their products.

Since her passing, Judy Horvath Painted Tree’s store manager, tells 10 On Your Side all of Florence’s products sold out in a matter of days. Out of 300 retail booths at the Painted Tree Boutique, booth C-13 sits bare. It was where Florence sold her homemade candles.

“She was here literally the week before she left to restock her booth,” said Judy Horvath.

Friends tell us when customers and fellow makers learned of Florence’s passing, her candles flew off the shelves.

“She sold out. She sold out of all her stuff here,” said Pattie Kake Ditewig of Pattie Kake Designs.

Ditewig will always think of Florence’s bright light and kind heart. We spoke with her as she prepared a vigil table with Florence’s photo outside the front entrance of the boutique.

“She’s just always been sunshine, like she’s just joy enumerated. She was one of the first people I met at one of my first pop-up’s,” Ditewig explained.

Ditewig is part of Make(Her) Collective, a group for women and non-binary creators to uplift one another and help each other succeed. Ditewig says Florence was also in the group and taught a course on how to use social media to enhance your business.

“It’s about helping each other learn through our own mistakes and our little journeys,” Ditewig stated.

Ditewig bought one of Florence’s last candles and is now lighting it next to her photo for the vigil.

“I’m going to miss her, a lot. I lost my brother last year and my parents just went through this so I know how much that family aches right now. There’s no words when a parent loses a child,” Ditewig said.

Make(Her) Collective and Florence’s family have both started GoFundMe’s to help with funeral expenses and to create a maker scholarship in Florence’s name at the collective.