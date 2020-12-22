Sheriff’s office reports inmate death at Virginia Beach Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center Monday evening.

According to a release sent by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, a deputy sheriff was preparing to begin the evening headcount when inmates alerted officials to an unconscious person inside a cell.

The release said the deputy sheriff immediately responded and rendered aid to the 48-year-old inmate.

Despite efforts from the deputy, jail medical staff, and the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services, officials declared the inmate deceased just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the inmate was booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center in early October on several charges including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, felony eluding police, and felony destruction of property.

The inmate was denied bond. Officials say the inmate received a full medical and mental health screening and gave no indication of any condition prior to his death.

The incident is currently being investigated by authorities. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

The cause and the manner of the inmate’s death are to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.