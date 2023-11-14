VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to Sheriff Rocky Holcomb’s inaugural Turkey Bowl.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Turkey Bowl will pit public safety against education in a flag football game. The game is to raise money for the Beach Bags program, a joint effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the Virginia Beach Education Foundation to provide take-home bags for kids in need.

VBSO deputies, the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services will take on educators, coaches and staff from Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The game will be held at Kempsville High School. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Admission will be five dollars cash, and all proceeds will go to the Beach Bags program.

“No child should go hungry, and the Beach Bags program ensures that those students who rely on school meals have food available on weekends and school breaks. As costs grow and demand increases, we’re coming together with our public safety partners and our outstanding Virginia Beach educators to raise money to support this important effort. I’m so excited for the inaugural Turkey Bowl and proud of our community for coming together to meet this need. To our Virginia Beach City Public School opponents: I hope you bring your A game and I’ll see you on the field!” Sheriff Rocky Holcomb

The Turkey Bowl will also include a halftime show with public school band musicians, cheerleaders and dancers. There will also be a concession stand, equipment and vehicles from Virginia Beach first responders and a raffle for special prizes.