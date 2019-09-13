Shed fire in Virginia Beach possibly caused by lightning strike, officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire officials worked a shed fire in the early hours of Friday which authorities say could have been caused by lightning.

The call came in at around 3 o’clock Friday morning before fire officials rushed to the 500 block of Southgate Avenue.

According to reports, the shed was separate from the house. Authorities believe the cause of the fire was a lightning strike, however the investigation is still open.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.