VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Discovery Channel’s Shark Week returns with something huge in the sky.

The summer event is back for its 34th year with more sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 24, and continues through Sunday, July 31 on Discovery Channel and Discovery+.

The blimp is expected to fly over Virginia Beach in time for the 4th of July holiday on Monday before heading toward Ocean City in Maryland.

Fans can their blimp sightings count by using #EastShark when posting on social media. Track sightings of the blimp HERE.