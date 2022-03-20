VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– A sea of green could be seen at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. The Shamrock Marathon weekend was back for the first time in person in 2 years due to COVID-19.

This marks the 50th year of the event- and the first for one runner.

“I’m pretty excited I guess you could say, I collect marathons I guess you could say, and this is my first time in Virginia and I’m just loving it,” said runner, Lorde Reaves.

More than 20,000 people laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement and some even competed with some extra weight to push like Benjamin Tiemstra.

“This is Kyle my youngest out of three she’s been my running partner since she was about 6 months,” Tiemstra explained.

Courtesy – J & A Racing

Sunday was the half marathon and marathon. Races kicked off Saturday with the 8k, Leprechaun Dash and Final Mile.

“It feels good, I was disappointed not being able to do it all together last year. I did do the virtual half last year with both my daughters in the stroller,” added Tiemstra.

Gov. Glenn Younkin was present at the finish line cheering on thousands of runners. The governor was accompanied by Attorney General Jason Miyares, Virginia Beach Boby Dyer and former Gov. Allen.

Others 10 On Your Side spoke to say it’s been an event they look forward to year after year, and it’s been missed.

“We’ve actually been looking forward to it, we’ve been doing it for years it’s become like a tradition for us so it’s finally here,” said half-marathon runner, Maria Capati.

Jerry Frostick, owner of J&A Racing says the race weekend nearly sold out, with runners coming from all 50 states and at least 10 different countries. He says people were just ready to be together.



