VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The races of the Shamrock Marathon Weekend are back.

Saturday morning will be busy at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, as more than 20,000 runners lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement.

Like so many things, the Shamrock Weekend was majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, everything was canceled. In 2021, it was a virtual event where runners chose their own start time.

To be back in person in 2022 is thrilling for runners, organizers and local business owners alike.

“It’s amazing, nothing compares to running in-person,” said runner Destiny Breitkreutz. “The difference is you actually have people cheering you on along the way, and it’s the environment, seeing other runners right next to you, and that encouragement so even when you feel like you have nothing left, there’s people right there next to you, pushing you and helping you along the way.”

Organizers are thrilled to welcome runners back.

“It’s been two years since we’ve welcome people to Virginia Beach and we’re over the roof,” said Jerry Frostick, owner of J&A Racing. “We cannot wait for this weekend to turn Virginia Beach green.”

Frostick says the race weekend is nearly sold out, with 20,000 runners coming from all 50 states and at least 10 different countries. He says people are just ready to be together.

“The excitement level has just risen because people are just ready to get back to being good to each other and celebrating,” said Frostick.

Not only are organizers and runners delighted about the return of the event, so are local business owners.

“It is so exciting,” said Darlene Zimble, Virginia Beach Adventure Park general manager. “I am so happy that we’re finally in person, actual live people, people running, people getting to be here, and seeing one another and the turnout for vendors is amazing cause people are really excited to be back.”

This is the 50th year of the Shamrock Marathon weekend at the Oceanfront. Races kick off Saturday with the 8K, Leprechaun Dash and Final Mile. The Half Marathon and Marathon are on Sunday.