Sex offender on probation in Virginia Beach caught with child porn, sentenced to 37 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man already on probation for aggravated sexual battery of a child is facing 37 years in prison after he was caught in possession of child pornography.

A judged sentenced 32-year-old Eric Smalley to 41 years in prison with 21 years suspended after he pleaded guilty in April to five counts of possession of child pornography.

Smalley’s actions came to light after a citizen reported suspicious activity on an online message board.



According to court documents, a person with the username “Bi31YrOldMVa” posted the message “I’m a PED.O IN VIRGINIA BEACH. LOOKING FOR ANOTHER PED.O WHO WILL BE WILLING TO SNATCH A YOUNG BOY OR GIRL AND HAVE SOME FUN. HMU IF INTERESTED,” on the message board on October of last year. The post caught a citizen’s attention and reported it to the authorities.

Investigators linked back the username to Smalley. When interviewed by authorities, Smalley reportedly admitted to being a registered sex offender and a search of his electronic devices revealed several images and videos of child pornography.

Smalley was already on supervised probation for aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13-year-old. Officials say the new offenses violated the terms of his previously suspended sentence. A judged revoked his previously suspended sentence of 17 years and added them to his new sentence making a total of 37 years to serve.

Officials say Smalley had prior convictions of two counts of custodial indecent liberties before this incident.