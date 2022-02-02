Sex offender arrested in Virginia Beach after running from state police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have arrested a sex offender who fled from officers.

According to state police, troopers with the Commonwealth’s sex offender unit attempted to arrest Taequan Johnson at the Virginia Beach Probation District Office. When he saw troopers, he fled the scene on foot.

With the help of Virginia Beach police, Johnson was arrested shortly after.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the incident began around 10:10 a.m. and forced Landstown Middle School onto a lockdown for a short time.

No injuries were reported.