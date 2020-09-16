Several Virginia Beach libraries to reopen for limited services September 17

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach leaders plan to reopen three more libraries after closing their doors due to the coronavirus back in March.
The Great Neck, Oceanfront and Windsor Woods libraries are prepping to reopen for limited services on September 17. Those services include browsing and checking out materials, computer, printer and internet access, applying for library cards and registering to vote.
The city plans to take the same precautions already in use at earlier reopened locations. Those precautions include:
- Limited number of customers based on building size
- Customers are asked to keep visits to one hour
- Staff and customers must wear masks inside libraries
- Signs and decals will reiterate social distancing, hand washing and one-way travel
- Some spaces and furnishings may be unavailable, including the children’s room at Windsor Woods Area Library (Children’s rooms also remain closed at Kempsville and Princess Anne.)
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing
The TCC/City Joint-Use Library will remain closed until further notice, with holds pickup service available on site, city leaders say.
In addition to the reopenings, the city announced Pungo-Blackwater Branch library will be closed for renovations on September 17. Upgrades include new furniture, a more customer-friendly front desk and more.
