Several Virginia Beach childcare sites saved from closing following pay raise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Virginia Parks & Recreation say 9 before and after school childcare programs in the city previously listed to close at the beginning of the year have now been saved.

Virginia Beach city officials made the announcement Tuesday.

The OST programs being saved are listed below:

Creeds Elementary — after school

North Landing Elementary — after school

Kempsville Elementary — after school

Fairfield Elementary — after school

Linkhorn Park Elementary — after school

Pembroke Meadows elementary — after school

Three Oaks Elementary — before school

White Oak Elementary — before school

Landstown Elementary — before school

In early November, officials initially stated that they were closing at least a dozen out-of-school time programs (OST) due to a staffing shortage. The move was set to impact more than 300 attendees across the city.

Days after the announcement, Virginia Beach offered pay increases for child care staff to try to attract new and qualified employees.

Parks and Rec said pay for all child care team members will range from $15 to $18.50.

Pay previously ranged from $9.50 to $14.89. The city did not specify how it funds the pay increases.

The child care programs in Virginia Beach needed to add about 50 new staff members to be able to return to normal staffing levels and reopen the programs that were listed to be closed or consolidated. Those programs were chosen based on the number of participants.

Following the pay increase, officials say they have received “an influx” of new staff and were able to save childcare sites previously listed to shut down.

If you’d like to apply to work for the city of Virginia Beach, click here.

