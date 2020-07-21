Several restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia Beach have food permits suspended after violating safety guidelines

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several restaurants in Virginia Beach and Norfolk lost their food permits after the Virginia Department of Health conducted complaint inspections over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson from VDH, three restaurants in Norfolk and two in Virginia Beach were found to have violated the state’s safety guidelines and ultimately had their food permits suspended.

The restaurants in Norfolk were:

  • Mack’s Barge on Colley Avenue
  • The Living Room near Military Circle Mall on North Military Highway
  • Chicho’s Backstage Cafe on Granby Street

In Virginia Beach, the two restaurants were:

  • The Boxx on Atlantic Avenue
  • Central @ Shore on Red Tide Road

State health officials found issues regarding social distancing guidelines from the Norfolk restaurants regarding bar seating and crowding, while the Virginia Beach restaurants had problems with social distancing and employees not wearing masks.

So far, the Virginia Department of Health has received about 1,700 complaints so far from citizens reporting violations of Virginia’s phase 3 coronavirus guidelines in Virginia Beach.

The news comes about a week after the Virginia Department of Health launched an online system to report violations of face coverings and select phase 3 restrictions.

It is unknown when the closed restaurants would reopen.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10