Several polling locations moved in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have announced changes to several polling locations for the upcoming Democratic primary. Voters who are registered to vote in the primary will hit the polls on June 8 at several locations across the city.
According to officials, three Election Day polling locations have moved:
- Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to
Princess Anne High School,
4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462
- Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to
John B. Dey Elementary School
1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454
- Emergency Polling Location Change
Precinct 0100 Sandbridge moved to
Sandbridge Fire Station located at
305 Sandbridge Road, 23456
Voters can also participate in early voting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Building 14 located at 2449 Princess Anne Road during the following times:
- Friday, May 28, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, June 3, 2021 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, June 4, 2012, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.