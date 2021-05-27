Several polling locations moved in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have announced changes to several polling locations for the upcoming Democratic primary. Voters who are registered to vote in the primary will hit the polls on June 8 at several locations across the city.

According to officials, three Election Day polling locations have moved:

  • Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to
    Princess Anne High School,
    4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462     
  • Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to
    John B. Dey Elementary School
    1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454
  • Emergency Polling Location Change
    Precinct 0100 Sandbridge     moved to
    Sandbridge Fire Station located at
    305 Sandbridge Road, 23456

Voters can also participate in early voting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Building 14 located at 2449 Princess Anne Road during the following times:

  • Friday, May 28, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 3, 2021 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, June 4, 2012, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

