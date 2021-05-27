Several polling locations moved in Virginia Beach

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have announced changes to several polling locations for the upcoming Democratic primary. Voters who are registered to vote in the primary will hit the polls on June 8 at several locations across the city.

According to officials, three Election Day polling locations have moved:

Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to

Princess Anne High School,

4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462

Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to

John B. Dey Elementary School

1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454

Emergency Polling Location Change

Precinct 0100 Sandbridge moved to

Sandbridge Fire Station located at

305 Sandbridge Road, 23456

Voters can also participate in early voting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Building 14 located at 2449 Princess Anne Road during the following times: