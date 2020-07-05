Several families displaced after fire engulfs 8 apartments overnight in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several families were displaced after a fire engulfed 8 apartments in Virginia Beach on the 4th of July weekend.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department say they responded to the multifamily fire just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Waterway Place in the Windsor Lake Apartments complex.

Officials stated that heavy fire could be seen in the back of the unit. The fire was under control at 3:30 a.m. and marked out ten minutes later.

There were no reported injuries from both the residents and firefighters following the incident.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the affected families.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.













