VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seven people have been placed following an early morning fire in the Fairfield section of Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say they received the call around 2 a.m. for a residential fire in the 5300 block of Balfor Drive. Units arrived on scene and saw fire coming from the front door.

The seven residents were able to make it out safely. The fire was out by 2:26 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.