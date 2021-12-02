Seton Youth Shelters receives $1 million in funding from American Rescue Plan Act

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seton Youth Shelters will receive $1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for their Building Promise Capital Campaign.

Previously, Seton Youth Shelters worked to raise $4.1 million of the total capital campaign goal of $5.3 million in the past year and a half.

The Building Promise Capital Campaign aims to bring all Seton programs and services to one campus, a former church site at 3396 Stoneshore Road.

“This support, in the city where our programs and services are located, carries us within reach of our Building Promise goal,” stated Seton’s CEO Jennifer Sieracki. “We are now approaching 90% fulfillment of our budgeted construction expenses, and we are confident that with our community’s support, we can close the remaining $700,000 campaign funding gap and complete our new campus.”

The funding was approved by Virginia Beach City Council during its meeting on Nov. 16. The city was given $136.4 million by the United States government through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“I am pleased to support this worthy cause, as is the City of Virginia Beach,” said Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson. “We appreciate the many supporters and volunteers who have made this transition possible for Seton Youth Shelters.”

Seton Youth Shelters has existed since 1985 and provides help for boys and girls ages 9 through 18 at two residential centers. They’re given food, shelter, clothing, school supplies and the counseling and support necessary for them either to return to their families or to continue on to another safe, home environment.

Seton also visits area schools, events, and neighborhoods. The organization offers crisis intervention, counseling, and shelter options, and also runs the Mentoring Children of Prisoners’ program.

For more information, visit Seton Youth Shelters online.