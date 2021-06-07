Seton Youth Shelter receives $2K from local wireless retailer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seton Youth Shelter in Virginia Beach received $2,000 from a local wireless retailer.

Seton Youth Shelter was one of 25 in-person children’s camps across the U.S. to receive $2,000 each to support their biggest needs as children return this summer.

Overall, $50,000 has been donated to camps across the country in this year’s program.

Local wireless retailer TCC held its first Kids Rock event last summer and donated more than 5,500 duffle bags filled with essential hygiene products to foster care agencies nationwide.