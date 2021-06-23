Seton Youth Shelters closing on new location Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Seton Youth Shelters will mark an exciting milestone on Wednesday.

The non-profit will close the sale on its new home, after buying the former Saint Luke’s Methodist Church property off Stoneshore Road in Virginia Beach. They got help to purchase the location via a “major benefactor” after facing financial difficulties due to pandemic.

It will be home to a boys and girls shelter, as well as an administrative and education center.

The organization helps trafficked children and runaways with a 24-hour emergency shelter.

Officials say they hope to have construction complete within three to five years.

If you would like to donate to help Seton Youth Shelters, click here.