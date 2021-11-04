Seton Youth Shelters celebrates dedication of new location in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A celebration months in the making: On Thursday, the new Seton Youth Shelters location was officially dedicated.

The shelter provides a safe place for hundreds of children each year.

However, it was forced to relocate during the pandemic after the Catholic Diocese of Richmond declined to renew its lease.

The shelter was able to purchase the former Saint Luke’s Methodist Church property off Stoneshore Road in Virginia Beach. They closed on the property in June.

A few weeks ago the boy residents moved into a temporary home on the property.

“We’re here today to really launch this incredible next phase of a journey to bring together all of our programs and services o this beautiful centralized campus,” said Jennifer sieracki, executive director of seton youth shelters, on Thursday during the dedication.

Sieracki says renovations are ongoing.

The goal is to have a permanent boys and girls shelter, as well as an administrative and education center. Officials say they hope to have construction complete within three to five years.