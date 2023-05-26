VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With just under a month to go before Virginia Beach’s “BEACH IT” country music festival on June 23-25, we now know when each of the artists will perform.

Organizers released the full schedule for the three-day festival on Thursday, with acts broken up on two different stages: a main stage and a “Next From Nashville” stage for up-and-coming artists.

Country stars Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan will headline the main stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with performances on both stages starting around 2 p.m. each day.

The BEACH IT schedule for 2023

Other acts include Brothers Osborne, Megan Moroney, Cole Swindell and Hailey Whitters.

The inaugural festival, which fills the place of the Patriotic Festival after its move to Norfolk in 2022, was announced back in February.

You can only buy three-day passes for the event, which start at $269 for general admission. Organizers say prices will go up starting June 17.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.