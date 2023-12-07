VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Dec. 8, the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek — Fort Story is giving free Christmas trees to certain service members from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Service members ranked E-1 to E-6 can receive a Christmas tree this season free of charge for the 16th Annual Holiday Tree Giveaway. The event will be located at Jeb Fort Story Tennis Courts at 720 New Guinea Rd. in Virginia Beach. Registration is not required, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.