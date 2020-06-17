Service dog and van stolen in VB; Victim pleads for help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen with a service dog inside.

Bobby Linville says his 8-month-old husky mix service dog was inside his van when it was stolen from a parking lot on 25th street down at the Oceanfront between 12:30 and 3:30 a.m. June 12.

“Baby Girl Blue, she’s a husky mix with baby blue eyes, looks like he’s got contacts in,” Linville said of his dog.

Baby Girl Blue provides emotional and physical support for Linville.

“She’ s my service dog. I have seizures so she is for seizure awareness. I have PTSD really bad so she’s an emotional support dog, too. I’m partially autistic,” he explained.

Normally, Blue is sitting right next to him on Atlantic Avenue while he paints.

“My best friend my only friend, my only family I got no family out here, I’m a traveler. Now, I’m stuck in a rut worse than I have been,” he said about Blue.

Police have been notified and Linville said he’s done everything he can.

He lived in his van, and is now homeless, but said that is not what is most important to him.

“I don’t care about my van. My boss owns a car lot, I can get another vehicle. A vehicle is a dime a dozen, but my dog, you can’t replace that. My dog was my right-hand man or woman, you know what I’m saying? Like, my best friend, my everything, I’m trying not to cry as we speak,” he said as he spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott.

He tells his story to everyone he meets in hoping she will find her way to back to him.

“I’m trying to move on [in] life, but hopefully I can get my dog back. If not, I’ll be down here doing art, I guess, you know,” he said.

If you know anything, call police.

