‘Serious’ shoaling conditions at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials have put out an alert warning mariners there are “serious shoaling conditions” at the Rudee Inlet.

Boaters should use “extreme caution” when approaching the inlet and use idle speed.

Those unfamiliar with the inlet should seek local assistance for navigation.

A survey conducted Wednesday shows shoaling in the Rudee Inlet channel from the ends of the jetties extending eastward about 100 feet. Least depths are at 5.4 feet mean lower low water.

Shoaling is also on the south side of the inner channel, about 100 feet east of the south side inner jetty and extending westward for about 350 feet. Least depths reported are 5.8 MLLW.

The inner channel, from the east end of the jetties and westward about 350 feet, has least depths of 7.8 feet MLLW.