Serious crash with injuries on North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for a “couple of hours” in both directions due to a serious crash.
The crash resulted in injuries, police said.
The call reporting the incident came in around 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of North Landing Road.
Motorists should use alternate routes.
Police did not release additional details.
Stay with WAVY.com for details.
