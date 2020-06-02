Live Now
Serious crash on General Booth Boulevard and Gunn Hall Drive in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a serious crash with injuries Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on General Booth Boulevard and Gunn Hall Drive.

As of 6 p.m., the northbound lanes of General Booth were closed at Culver Lane.

Motorists should expect delays.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

