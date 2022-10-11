VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a “serious crash” Tuesday evening.

Virginia Beach police say the call for the crash came in around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The eastbound lanes of Dam Neck Road between Drakesmile Road and Taylor Farm Road are expected to be closed for several hours following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.