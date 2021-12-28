‘Serious crash’ closes northbound lanes of Rosemont Rd at Bow Creek Blvd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A serious crash has closed a portion of Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Fire, the call for the crash came in around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rosemont Road and Bow Creek Boulevard.

The northbound lanes of Rosemont Road near the area are currently closed due to the crash. Local motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of roadways.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries. It is yet unknown if more than one vehicle was involved.

This is breaking news and will be updated.