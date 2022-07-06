VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sentra Princess Anne Hospital is beginning a new paving project Tuesday, July 5, that will continue through the end of the year.

According to a press release, the over $680,000 project will consist of milling worn surfaces, laying down two inches of new asphalt, and re-striping parking spaces, speedbumps, and other wayfinding aids.

A repaving project begins at Sentra Princess Ann Hospital, July 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Sentara health)

The construction, being done by All States Contracting, LLC of Virginia Beach, will be conducted in one-week phases and the work will be done overnight to minimize the effects of traffic and parking.

Temporary signs will be put up to guide visitors through the campus and the parking garage attached to the hospital will remain open.

