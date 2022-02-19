Sentara Hospice House Receives donation from Chesapeake Schools Art Students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools art students donated over 20 authentic pieces of work to Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach.

On Saturday, middle and high schoolers had the chance to handpick their works for patients and families who are in hospice.

“We think this is a great opportunity to bring some smiles to patients’ faces and showcase our students’ talents and abilities,” says Alexandria Taylor, supervisor of art and world languages for Chesapeake Public Schools. “We know art is therapeutic.”

Some artworks are of eccentric potato heads and other pieces are tissue paper collages.

(photo: Sentara Healthcare)

“They’re bright and colorful and I know they’ll bring peace and comfort to patients and families who are here,” according to Ruth Haley education manager for Sentara Enterprises, which runs Sentara Hospice House and has offices in Chesapeake. “This is more than we expected.”