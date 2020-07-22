Senior living community in VB gives residents creative options for face-to-face visits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents at Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay are excited to be able to see loved ones face-to-face again after months of just phone calls and tablet video calls.

Although the pandemic still is ongoing, the senior living community came up with a few options: a sea wall visiting area and an outdoor living room.

Resident Gloria Thompson remembers seeing her husband for the first time in two months because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“He looked so great, he was so clear and he got his face up as close as he could and he just talked from the heart. He didn’t care who was listening,” said Thompson.

With the outdoor living room, there’s a big Plexiglas barrier. It’s sanitized after each use.

The Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor for the Hoy Center and Assisted Living Mary Werber says these options are important for residents’ health.

“Secondary to the virus itself, we know that isolation and loneliness are probably the biggest issues our residents are facing right now, which makes it a top priority to address,” said Werber.

And it sure made a difference in the Thompsons’ lives.

“It is a true romance, and this has really helped us. We have to be together,” said Thompson.

Every Tuesday now, Thompson gets all dolled up for their meet-up.

“I do a lot of primping and looking the best I can and he liked the new hair which is short. It was long when he last saw it,” said Thompson.

She says she’s also taken advantage of the sea wall visits. Independent living and assisted living residents can take a seat at the sea wall while their family is on the beach in front of them, as always, at least 6 feet apart.

“It’s kind of overwhelming the joy we’ve been able to see on both the residents and family members’ faces,” said Werber.

The visits happen daily. Families just have to make an appointment.

