Senior Alert issued for 88-year-old man from Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for an 88-year-old man missing out of Virginia Beach.

Police say Melvin L. Seidel was last seen on March 11 around 3 p.m. on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

Seidel is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2010 Silver Lexus E535 with Virginia Registration A6JET. He was last seen wearing jogging pants, a burgundy sleeveless vest, a gray sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.

State Police says he suffers from a cognitive impairment that poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

No other details have been released in the case, but police ask anyone with information on Seidel’s whereabouts to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.

