Second Lady Karen Pence visits Virginia Beach to Support Scott Taylor campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence visited Virginia Beach (VA-02) to Support Scott Taylor’s campaign on Thursday.
The former Republican Congressman is running to win back his old U.S. House seat for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District against incumbent Congresswoman Elaine Luria. Taylor represented the district from 2017 to 2019.
“America needs you to send Scott Taylor back to represent the second district,” said Pence.
Pence also discussed Taylor’s previous accomplishments while he represented the 85th district in the House of Delegates in 2013 including the clean energy and work force development.
